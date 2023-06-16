Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 286.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.9%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 933.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 273,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Stories

