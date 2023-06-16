OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) VP Sells $1,239,000.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.88. 67,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,356. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $127.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in OSI Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OSI Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in OSI Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

