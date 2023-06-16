Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

OTIS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. 581,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,751. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

