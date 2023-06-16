Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,855 shares of company stock worth $5,293,002 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.32 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

