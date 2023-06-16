Pacific Wealth Management Has $5.77 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacific Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.29 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

