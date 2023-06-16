Palisade Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average of $363.81. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $495.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

