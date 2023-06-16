Palisade Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.78 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

