Palisade Capital Management LP Has $1.42 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $40.22 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

