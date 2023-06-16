Palisade Capital Management LP Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $205.92 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

