Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 5,046 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Palisade Capital Management LP lowered its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Trupanion worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Trupanion by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $517,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

