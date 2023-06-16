Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 719 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisade Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $456.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.99 and its 200 day moving average is $416.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.