Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 8,102 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Palisade Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Monro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 94,180 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Monro’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

