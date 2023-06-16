Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.71. 1,190,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.