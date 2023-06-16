Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.50. 346,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,010. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $296.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

