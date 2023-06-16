Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.02. 8,667,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,564,164. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.