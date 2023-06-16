Park National Corp OH Purchases 7,153 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 58,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

