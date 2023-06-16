Park National Corp OH Sells 1,341 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,368. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.