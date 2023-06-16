Park National Corp OH Sells 1,795 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 41,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,921,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $182.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,198. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.