Park National Corp OH Sells 46,002 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,002 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned 0.30% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,094,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.58. 64,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

