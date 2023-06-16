Park National Corp OH Sells 657 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.80. The stock had a trading volume of 400,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

