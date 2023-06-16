Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after acquiring an additional 471,671 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

