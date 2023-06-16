Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% annually over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -16.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.33 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

