Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

PEGA opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $320,573. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pegasystems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in Pegasystems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

