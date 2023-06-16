Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

