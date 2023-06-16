Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.26% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

