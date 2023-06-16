Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.52 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 224.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

