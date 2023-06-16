Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in National Health Investors by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.08%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

