Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Life Storage accounts for about 1.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Life Storage by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Life Storage by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Life Storage Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $130.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.