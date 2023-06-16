Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

