Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

