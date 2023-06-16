Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.43 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $121.23 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

