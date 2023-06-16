Pensionfund Sabic Has $820,000 Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic owned about 0.09% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYM. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 136,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $679,730,330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -157.89%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.