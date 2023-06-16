Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $6,000.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $6,000.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,762.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,289.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 410.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

