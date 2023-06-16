Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.70 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

