Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITW opened at $246.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.