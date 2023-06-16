Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ITW opened at $246.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.74.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.