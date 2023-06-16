Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $246.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

