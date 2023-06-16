Pensionfund Sabic Sells 300 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,336.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,420.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,465.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

