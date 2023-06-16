Pensionfund Sabic Sells 400 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $426.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.33 and a 200 day moving average of $414.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

