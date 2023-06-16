Pensionfund Sabic Sells 7,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after buying an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CPB opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.