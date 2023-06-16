Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of Perenti stock remained flat at $0.82 on Friday. Perenti has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perenti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate.

