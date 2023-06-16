Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.34

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $11.98. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 56,216 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perma-Fix Environmental Services news, Director Joe Reeder sold 6,009 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $69,524.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which engages in the provision of nuclear and mixed waste management services. It operates through the Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

