Peter Scher Sells 2,482 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 144,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,274. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.