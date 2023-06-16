Peter Scher Sells 2,482 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 144,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,274. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,317,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,220,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $6,926,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter.

