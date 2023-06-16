Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after buying an additional 6,289,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,634,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

