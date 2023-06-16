P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

P&F Industries Price Performance

PFIN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.51.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P&F Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

