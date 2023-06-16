Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 4.7%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 126,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 419,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran purchased 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,427.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran purchased 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,427.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,423.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,919 shares of company stock worth $191,177 and have sold 7,509 shares worth $74,521. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $20,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,684,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 188,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

