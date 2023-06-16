Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 5.5%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.59. 364,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 416,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Phreesia Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $495,766.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $91,692.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 159.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 14.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

