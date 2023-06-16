PHX Energy Services Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$6.01 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$8.93. The company has a market cap of C$306.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.21.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.10. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of C$166.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2710084 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of PHX Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

