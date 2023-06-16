Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $872,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

