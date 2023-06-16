Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of CB opened at $191.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
