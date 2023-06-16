Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 1,446 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

