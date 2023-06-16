Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 1,854 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,329,000 after buying an additional 296,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AWK opened at $148.09 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.